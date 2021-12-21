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Dr. Judy Mikovits: Fear Is the Virus, Love Is the Cure
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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172 views • December 21, 2021
by Ramon Tomey December 21, 2021
basedunderground.com

Description:

Former researcher Dr. Judy Mikovits told host Clay Clark during the Dec. 16 episode of his Brighteon.TV program “Thrive Time Show” that SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen behind the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has been in existence way before the pandemic.

https://basedunderground.com/2021/12/21/dr-judy-mikovits-fear-is-the-virus-love-is-the-cure/

🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/

http://shotcut.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.

🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55

🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.
🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.
Keywords
fearlovenatural newsjudy mikovitscoronaviruscovid-19clay clarklede
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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