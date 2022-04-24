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Covid-19: Is Correcting The World Because Not Contagion But Rather Sin Causes All Illness...
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24 views • April 24, 2022
The Germ Theory Of Battling Germs parasites and pathogens means there is no God. Because all illness is by chance and has nothing to do with righteousness. However, the Bible says that all illness is from sin and that obeying God brings blessings and disobeying God brings trouble illness, and death...
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