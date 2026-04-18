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Russia's "Africa Corps" dance break.
Adding, only description of a short video:
A minibus was set on fire in Odessa.
According to local social media posts, the minibus belongs to TTC, and the arson was carried out by a 16-year-old schoolboy. He has been arrested. The teenager claimed that he was promised $1500 for the job