In telegram channels, the Ukroreich disperses the video of the super-elite tik-tok division "Kraken" about how the "Kraken" "heroically took" the village of Novoselovskoye, Svatovsky district.

In fact, they tried to enter one street of the village, but, colliding with our brave Brothers from the 27th Guards Red Banner Brigade, they fled in disgrace, leaving behind only corpses with yellow tape. This is from previous footage of this.