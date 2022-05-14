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Were Hospital Protocols Responsible For Murder Of This Man's Teen Daughter?
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10 views • May 14, 2022
On October 13, 2021, Grace Schara left this earth to go be with our Heavenly Father. However, it was the deadly and pre-meditated protocols and actions of St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wisconsin that ultimately led to her untimely death. Her father, Scott, joins me in this episode to warn the world about this heartbreaking event and tell the story of what took place. Ultimately, he wants to see God glorified in the midst of the pain he and his family are enduring and he wants to see this deadly practice, which is based on the love of money, brought to an end.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/were-hospital-protocols-responsible-for-murder-of-this-mans-teen-daughter/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
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