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Nature's Beauty by Ramita
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1 view • February 11, 2021
Ramita loves the music of Sri Chinmoy and mingles her own soulfulness with the inner qualities of her master - with the help of her beloved harp. In her musical interpretations she captures the beauty of the melodies; in her photographs she captures the stillness of Mother Nature.
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