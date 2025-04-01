BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Int 1015 with Randy Hillier an outspoken former 15 year elected Canadian politician
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 4 weeks ago

Randy Hillier is a Former Ontario MPP having served in the Ontario Parliament for 4 terms and 15 years.


He was the first elected representative to speak out against the COVID emergency, lockdowns and mandates.

He was one of the original founders of the end the lockdown caucus along with Derek Sloan & Max bernier.


As a result of his advocacy against Covid he was charged 25 times for violating the lockdowns and faces 9 criminal charges for attending the Freedom convoy in Ottawa.

Each week, Randy publishes a podcast Canada a user's guide and owners manual and a substack


Randy is married to his wife Jane of 44 years, has 4 adult children and 8 grandchildren. He lives in Lanark county.


https://www.randyhillier.com


Please subscribe to all The Missing Link platforms you use listed below!!


https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive


https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8


https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive


https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos


https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8


Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel


Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse


Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/


https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ


The Missing Link support is welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], and subscribing to our monthly Rumble or Facebook Page.


You can also purchase any of these products below to also help support us.


Get 10% off Cardio Miracle here: https://cardiomiracle.com/discount/TML


MasterPeace

https://bit.ly/themissingLink


www.teamalkaviva.com/HealthEworld


AC50 brown gas hydrogen water machine @ http://eagle-research.com/product/ac50 by entering the code TMLS5 to give a $125 discount AND a free $500 Water Lovers Distiller.


You can order AllicinV at http://www.allicinv.com put Jesse1 in the comments to add 1 ml to your order.


#TheMissingLink

#TheMissingLinkLive

#TheMissingLinkLivePodcast

Keywords
canadianelectedpolitician15yearformeroutspoken
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy