Int 1015 with Randy Hillier an outspoken former 15 year elected Canadian politician

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Randy Hillier is a Former Ontario MPP having served in the Ontario Parliament for 4 terms and 15 years.
He was the first elected representative to speak out against the COVID emergency, lockdowns and mandates.
He was one of the original founders of the end the lockdown caucus along with Derek Sloan & Max bernier.
As a result of his advocacy against Covid he was charged 25 times for violating the lockdowns and faces 9 criminal charges for attending the Freedom convoy in Ottawa.
Each week, Randy publishes a podcast Canada a user's guide and owners manual and a substack
Randy is married to his wife Jane of 44 years, has 4 adult children and 8 grandchildren. He lives in Lanark county.
Please subscribe to all The Missing Link platforms you use listed below!!
https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive
https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8
https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive
https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8
Telegram Interviews:
https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel
Telegram Chat Group:
https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse
Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/
https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ
The Missing Link support is welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], and subscribing to our monthly Rumble or Facebook Page.
You can also purchase any of these products below to also help support us.
Get 10% off Cardio Miracle here: https://cardiomiracle.com/discount/TML
MasterPeace
www.teamalkaviva.com/HealthEworld
AC50 brown gas hydrogen water machine @ http://eagle-research.com/product/ac50 by entering the code TMLS5 to give a $125 discount AND a free $500 Water Lovers Distiller.
You can order AllicinV at http://www.allicinv.com put Jesse1 in the comments to add 1 ml to your order.
#TheMissingLink
#TheMissingLinkLive
#TheMissingLinkLivePodcast