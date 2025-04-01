Int 1015 with Randy Hillier an outspoken former 15 year elected Canadian politician

Randy Hillier is a Former Ontario MPP having served in the Ontario Parliament for 4 terms and 15 years.





He was the first elected representative to speak out against the COVID emergency, lockdowns and mandates.

He was one of the original founders of the end the lockdown caucus along with Derek Sloan & Max bernier.





As a result of his advocacy against Covid he was charged 25 times for violating the lockdowns and faces 9 criminal charges for attending the Freedom convoy in Ottawa.

Each week, Randy publishes a podcast Canada a user's guide and owners manual and a substack





Randy is married to his wife Jane of 44 years, has 4 adult children and 8 grandchildren. He lives in Lanark county.





https://www.randyhillier.com





