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007: Better Than Coffee: Ayurveda's #1 Morning Detox Energy Drink
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31 views • May 10, 2020
What's the best morning beverage to jumpstart digestion, help lose weight and flush out toxins? What does Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest holistic health systems, recommend that you drink first thing in the morning when you wake up to boost energy and metabolism? How can you enhance the flavor – naturally – to make this beautiful drink tastier and infused with even more health benefits?
Tune in to this episode to learn:
• Why starting your morning with a tall glass of this drink will support your body's optimal function
• Why not drinking this beverage will leave you feeling fatigued
• How this beverage can support your liver's natural detox process to eliminate toxins from your body
• How to lose unwanted weight by drinking more of this one beverage
Links mentioned in this episode:
My Newsletter: https://katrinah.com/subscribe
References, Resources, Links & Transcript: https://katrinah.com/better-than-coff...
Let's Connect:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaheppler
Facebook/Minds: https://minds.com/katrinaheppler
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Gratitude:
Thank you to Dawn by Sappheiros; Music provided by Free Music for Vlogs.
https://soundcloud.com/sappheirosmusic
https://youtu.be/OBBfAPAS9go
Tune in to this episode to learn:
• Why starting your morning with a tall glass of this drink will support your body's optimal function
• Why not drinking this beverage will leave you feeling fatigued
• How this beverage can support your liver's natural detox process to eliminate toxins from your body
• How to lose unwanted weight by drinking more of this one beverage
Links mentioned in this episode:
My Newsletter: https://katrinah.com/subscribe
References, Resources, Links & Transcript: https://katrinah.com/better-than-coff...
Let's Connect:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaheppler
Facebook/Minds: https://minds.com/katrinaheppler
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Gratitude:
Thank you to Dawn by Sappheiros; Music provided by Free Music for Vlogs.
https://soundcloud.com/sappheirosmusic
https://youtu.be/OBBfAPAS9go
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