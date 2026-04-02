Iranian missile direct impact in central 'Israel' - this evening, a couple hours ago

Iranian missile direct impact in central "Israel" moments ago.

Adding:

BREAKING! Trump has fired Attorney General Pam Bondi!

@realDonaldTrump

Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Apr 02, 2026,

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116336247856387679

... Tulsi Gabbard might be next...?

According to The Guardian, Donald Trump has recently questioned whether to replace his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. The frustration reportedly stems from her decision to protect a former deputy who challenged the administration’s justification for potential military action against Iran—exposing internal inconsistencies in the war narrative.

There is no confirmation that Trump will remove her. No clear replacement exists, and advisers warn that forcing her out without a successor would create unnecessary political instability at a sensitive moment.