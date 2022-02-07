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48.7回目ライブ 2022年2月6日夜９時～ 明るい希望の世界未来😘
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411 views • February 07, 2022
odyseeでのCHには記事や動画紹介記事等も掲載中：https://odysee.com/@miwCH3:4/odyseelive9pmfeb6th2022:3
昨年kuzu、event、記事等で何度か伝えたように今後は更なるDS退治&ボイコット促進のため、諸々の裏部隊でのサポート活動が忙しくなってきているのでライブは月一位、動画アップもたまになると思う 今回はライブ参加者多数だと嬉しいな～😊
DSボイコットの成果が🎵👏 世界で起きている諸々 エセパンデミック＝スキャンデミックの暴露の嵐 気づき目覚め行動し世界が立ち上がった🧨🌀🌟
感極まる canada EU 日本 facebook meta😊
動画関連：
https://odysee.com/@FreedomFromTyranny:0
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/maniacrunsovertruckconvoyprotestswam:3
https://odysee.com/@YoungRippa59:a/stop-using-this-stupid-company:4
https://odysee.com/@Oreoexpress:6/gofundme-steals-nearly-10-million-2:7
https://odysee.com/@AlbertaNews:5/go-fund-me-seizes-convoy-donations-2022:5
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/GOFUNDME-Take-Away-TRUCKERS-MONEY-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:d
https://odysee.com/@redicetv:1/no-go-zone-ottawa-and-coutts-protests-intensifies-cnns-zucker-resigns-whoopi-goldberg-finds-out:b
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20220204/k10013465861000.html
５０分４５秒
https://odysee.com/@Truthspreader:3/Just-Talking-gofundme-X's-Freedom-Convoy,-NY-Detainment-Bill-Passes--Much-More-Re_-Tyranny_Freedom:7
https://odysee.com/@JAFA:2/JAFA-2-02-2022-Yeadon-Vaccine-Harm-Strategy:3
https://gigazine.net/news/20220203-meta-facebook-2021-q4-reports/
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Puppet-TRUDEAU-Brings-Up-MILITARY-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:8
https://odysee.com/@JAFA:2/JAFA-2-05-2022-Canada-Trucker-Convoy-Part3:c
https://odysee.com/@NaughtyBeaver:d/trudeau's-lies-continue-sparking-global:0
https://odysee.com/@WarRoomShow:5/3.-Canadian-Police-Retreat-As-Freedom-Convoy-Refuses-To-Budge-(H1S5):1
https://odysee.com/@TimcastIRL:8/police-threaten-to-arrest-freedom-convoy:e
https://odysee.com/@Robert-Self:a0/AMAZING-Canada-Farmers-and-truckers-break-through-Police-barricades-setup-near-Coutts,-Alberta:a
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jbp23JNB96FZ/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ysUuDNA6L5tj/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2jSSVkfGdJi/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://odysee.com/@AwakeVision:5/%E3%80%90%E5%A4%A7%E5%98%98%E3%80%91%E5%89%8D%E6%BE%A4%E5%8F%8B%E4%BD%9C%E3%81%8C%E5%AE%87%E5%AE%99%E3%81%AB%E8%A1%8C%E3%81%A3%E3%81%A6%E3%81%AA%E3%81%84%E8%A8%BC%E6%8B%A0%E3%80%90%E7%B7%8F%E3%81%BE%E3%81%A8%E3%82%81%E3%80%91:f
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ottawa-toronto-protest-govt-tyranny:7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nHfznLIZePN/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://odysee.com/@JAFA:2/JAFA-2-06-2022-Wear-Your-Mask!:2
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/eb85dd12113d04bda8c33b9882df687df82f3b08
昨年kuzu、event、記事等で何度か伝えたように今後は更なるDS退治&ボイコット促進のため、諸々の裏部隊でのサポート活動が忙しくなってきているのでライブは月一位、動画アップもたまになると思う 今回はライブ参加者多数だと嬉しいな～😊
DSボイコットの成果が🎵👏 世界で起きている諸々 エセパンデミック＝スキャンデミックの暴露の嵐 気づき目覚め行動し世界が立ち上がった🧨🌀🌟
感極まる canada EU 日本 facebook meta😊
動画関連：
https://odysee.com/@FreedomFromTyranny:0
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/maniacrunsovertruckconvoyprotestswam:3
https://odysee.com/@YoungRippa59:a/stop-using-this-stupid-company:4
https://odysee.com/@Oreoexpress:6/gofundme-steals-nearly-10-million-2:7
https://odysee.com/@AlbertaNews:5/go-fund-me-seizes-convoy-donations-2022:5
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/GOFUNDME-Take-Away-TRUCKERS-MONEY-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:d
https://odysee.com/@redicetv:1/no-go-zone-ottawa-and-coutts-protests-intensifies-cnns-zucker-resigns-whoopi-goldberg-finds-out:b
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20220204/k10013465861000.html
５０分４５秒
https://odysee.com/@Truthspreader:3/Just-Talking-gofundme-X's-Freedom-Convoy,-NY-Detainment-Bill-Passes--Much-More-Re_-Tyranny_Freedom:7
https://odysee.com/@JAFA:2/JAFA-2-02-2022-Yeadon-Vaccine-Harm-Strategy:3
https://gigazine.net/news/20220203-meta-facebook-2021-q4-reports/
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Puppet-TRUDEAU-Brings-Up-MILITARY-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:8
https://odysee.com/@JAFA:2/JAFA-2-05-2022-Canada-Trucker-Convoy-Part3:c
https://odysee.com/@NaughtyBeaver:d/trudeau's-lies-continue-sparking-global:0
https://odysee.com/@WarRoomShow:5/3.-Canadian-Police-Retreat-As-Freedom-Convoy-Refuses-To-Budge-(H1S5):1
https://odysee.com/@TimcastIRL:8/police-threaten-to-arrest-freedom-convoy:e
https://odysee.com/@Robert-Self:a0/AMAZING-Canada-Farmers-and-truckers-break-through-Police-barricades-setup-near-Coutts,-Alberta:a
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jbp23JNB96FZ/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ysUuDNA6L5tj/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2jSSVkfGdJi/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://odysee.com/@AwakeVision:5/%E3%80%90%E5%A4%A7%E5%98%98%E3%80%91%E5%89%8D%E6%BE%A4%E5%8F%8B%E4%BD%9C%E3%81%8C%E5%AE%87%E5%AE%99%E3%81%AB%E8%A1%8C%E3%81%A3%E3%81%A6%E3%81%AA%E3%81%84%E8%A8%BC%E6%8B%A0%E3%80%90%E7%B7%8F%E3%81%BE%E3%81%A8%E3%82%81%E3%80%91:f
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ottawa-toronto-protest-govt-tyranny:7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nHfznLIZePN/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://odysee.com/@JAFA:2/JAFA-2-06-2022-Wear-Your-Mask!:2
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/eb85dd12113d04bda8c33b9882df687df82f3b08
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