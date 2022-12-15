Financial Rebellion with Catherine Austin Fitts | EPISODE 1
Nov 30, 2022
In the first episode of "Financial Rebellion," Catherine Austin Fitts encourages viewers with simple ways to be financially empowered. She provides the tools for seeking accountability, finding support, determining investment and more. The revolution will not be centralized. Financial Rebellion is a weekly show featuring Catherine Austin Fitts and attorney Carolyn Betts, general counsel of Solari, Inc. who call upon their years of experience in the financial and legal sectors to provide us with the tools we need to powershift our money and reclaim financial independence from the monopolizing grip of the central banks and digital currency titans.
Keywords
moneycashbudgetpolly tommeycredit cardscatherine austin fittssolari reportfinancial rebellioncarolyn betts
