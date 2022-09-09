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Tibetan Buddhist Flag Inspired by Nazi Flag
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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14 views • September 09, 2022

This is video #11 in a series posted at the heading on my website at https://www.brianruhe.ca/jewish-control/


Shambhala International at https://shambhala.org/ is a large western Buddhist community which is suffering from a hostile take over by Jewish supremacists. They threaten to imprison me for six months if I enter their Vancouver Shambhala Centre at https://vancouver.shambhala.org/

Please help in their liberation to "Make Shambhala Buddhist Again" by widely promoting my link above, which explains this whole problem. Please get involved and leave posts on Buddhist chat groups, although many of these are also Jewish controlled. Please make posts at
https://www.dharmawheel.net/
https://shambhala.org/contact-form/
https://buddhismwithoutboundaries.com/
https://t.me/buddhismchat/213600
https://suttacentral.net/
https://thebuddhistcentre.com/meditate-online
https://buddhism.stackexchange.com/questions/19428/online-sangha-groups
http://www.chathour.com/chatroom/Buddhism
https://www.stoabuddhism.org/online-group-meetings/
https://netsplit.de/channels/?chat=buddhism

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
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Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
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https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

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hitlerbrian ruhetibetshambhalanazi flagchogyam trungpashambhala flag
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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