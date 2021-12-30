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Eric Carroll | Dad Talk Today Podcast: Reawaken America Tour Dallas
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78 views • December 30, 2021
A fellow podcaster, Eric Carroll focuses specifically on the family unit - why is there an increase in fatherlessness in our nation? Having traveled to 43 states and interviewed over 300 legislatures, Eric Carroll is a man on a mission. A true patriot who is not only awake, but is truly speaking up and showing up!
To learn more about Eric Carroll, check out: dadtalktoday.com
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To learn more about Eric Carroll, check out: dadtalktoday.com
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► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://flyovergold.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
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(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
📱 Text us - 40509
🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video!
🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
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Comment: Readers are Leaders!
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