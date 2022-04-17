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Dr. Tenpenny Explains Exactly How The Vax Is Killing People, Causing Vaccine Induced AIDS, Cancer And How It Does Alter Your DNA
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2853 views • April 17, 2022
Dr. Tenpenny explains exactly how the vax is killing people, causing vaccine induced AIDS, cancer and how it does alter your DNA. She got all of this from studies and data that is out there for anyone to read.
We tried so hard to warn them. They're dying at an alarming rate. Insurance companies are reporting a huge increase in unexpected deaths that are not covid. It's the vax.
Everything that was predicted is happening now.
We tried so hard to warn them. They're dying at an alarming rate. Insurance companies are reporting a huge increase in unexpected deaths that are not covid. It's the vax.
Everything that was predicted is happening now.
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