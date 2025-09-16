Venezuela President Maduro:

"If life puts us on the path of having to take up arms to begin an armed struggle against imperialist aggression, our people will do it with calm, with confidence, and also with joy because we will be defending the most sacred cause one can defend, which is this land and our history."

More: "There is no country on the world map that can trust the word of this U.S. administration."

President Maduro SLAMS the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk:

“We operate with truth, not psychological warfare. Volker Türk is a tremendous accomplice to the genocide of the Israeli Zionism against the martyred people of Palestine.”

Maduro has officially declared Volker persona non grata, accusing the UN of covering up migrant abuses, collaborating with ICE, and being complicit in Zionist war crimes.