Could This Be the Key to Achieving Absolute Safety?

Are voice command drones the future of security? 🗣️

In this video, Drisit & QLess co-founder and CEO, Alex Bäcker talks about how drones activated through voice command can help improve the quality and outcome of surveillance!

According to Alex, the addition of an alert button on Drisit drones will not just allow you to see something or someone in real time no matter where you are but also escalate surveillance in emergency situations and dispatch HELP. 🆘





Whether it's campus police or a trusted friend, our system offers multiple ways to keep you safe. 👀

What do you think about this new feature on Drisit drones?

To learn more about drisit and its inventive approach to drone technology, visit https://drisit.com/!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C