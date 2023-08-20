Something Terrible Is On The Horizon┃NATO & Kyiv Send An Elite Group MAROON against Russian STORM-Z

The top military leadership of Ukraine and their NATO advisers are in complete despair because of the inability to break through the defense of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia direction. All this forced the Kyiv authorities to send an elite tactical group 'Maroon', which they kept until the very last moment.
***************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.