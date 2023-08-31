Obey the Spirit of God

September 27th, 2020

As Christians, we must be diligent in seeking the Lord and obeying His voice. In this sermon, Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the vital importance of obedience and taking up our crosses daily in pursuit of following after the Spirit. Let us be led by the peace of God and run from the temptations of the flesh and of the world.





"For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God." Romans 8:14