What Kind of Nation Do We Envision?

The struggle for America is well underway -- the dissidents (like me) have a long way to go. I do not believe that the Christian church or "conservatives," or "Patriots" have truly wrestled, intellectually, with what kind of a nation they want. They "believe" as a matter of faith that "we are all Americans" and that somehow there is a viable nation that embraces "diversity," and multiculturalism when in the Bible these empires are anti-Christ. This includes Babel (Babylon), Egypt, the Persian Empire and the Roman Empire. If you are not interested in building nation-states that explicitly honor Jesus Christ as The Monarch, count me out.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com
