Read the Signs: Are We Already Operating in a New Financial System? w/ Andy Schectman

Andy Schectman returns for our Friday night Economic Review to unpack some of the biggest questions facing the global financial system. Is it possible that we are already operating under a new financial order—and if so, what are the signs?

-

We also explore how the world is reacting to the policies of the Trump administration, past U.S. administrations, and the long-running influence of Western central banks. Finally, we examine the growing wave of anti-U.S. propaganda abroad, how it is shaping global perception, and what that means for America both today and in the long term.

*

*

