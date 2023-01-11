And We Know 1.11.2023 Biden underage obsessions Truth pouring out like Niagara Falls, Lots of explaining to do. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
January 11, 2023
The coverups for the left and biden and many others are falling apart day after day. Classified documents, underage obsessions, money issues… phew, the house is coming out stronger than we expected, it is somewhat exciting to behold, and we have more on the Fauci files… here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24was4-1.11.23-biden-underage-obsessions-truth-pouring-out-like-niagara-falls-lots.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.