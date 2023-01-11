Create New Account
And We Know 1.11.2023 Biden underage obsessions Truth pouring out like Niagara Falls, Lots of explaining to do. PRAY!
Published 16 hours ago |
LT of And We Know


January 11, 2023


The coverups for the left and biden and many others are falling apart day after day. Classified documents, underage obsessions, money issues… phew, the house is coming out stronger than we expected, it is somewhat exciting to behold, and we have more on the Fauci files… here we go.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24was4-1.11.23-biden-underage-obsessions-truth-pouring-out-like-niagara-falls-lots.html


Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticspresidenthousedeep statechristiantruthmoneybidenclassified documentscoverupsunderageltand we knowexposing evilfauci files

