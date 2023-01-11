And We Know 1.11.2023 Biden underage obsessions Truth pouring out like Niagara Falls, Lots of explaining to do. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





January 11, 2023





The coverups for the left and biden and many others are falling apart day after day. Classified documents, underage obsessions, money issues… phew, the house is coming out stronger than we expected, it is somewhat exciting to behold, and we have more on the Fauci files… here we go.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24was4-1.11.23-biden-underage-obsessions-truth-pouring-out-like-niagara-falls-lots.html



