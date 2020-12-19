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Dr. Vernon Coleman - Vital Information about the Covid-19 Vaccine
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268 views • December 19, 2020
If you want your freedom back - take the vaccine
If you want to keep your job - take the vaccine
This is a criminal blackmail for an infection NO MORE LETHAL than ordinary, annual flu. RESIST!
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why it is impossible for patients to give informed consent to the vaccine, and he exposes what he believes is a huge unreported scandal involving the UK Government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
source
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vital-information-about-the-covid-19-vaccine_5DwkwOtbwTzSxKM.html
If you want to keep your job - take the vaccine
This is a criminal blackmail for an infection NO MORE LETHAL than ordinary, annual flu. RESIST!
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why it is impossible for patients to give informed consent to the vaccine, and he exposes what he believes is a huge unreported scandal involving the UK Government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
source
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vital-information-about-the-covid-19-vaccine_5DwkwOtbwTzSxKM.html
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