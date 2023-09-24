Create New Account
Paxton, Tubberville & Pennsylvania Teens Win! How can we, like David, fight the Goliaths in God's strength and win?
PastorRuth
Published 15 hours ago

Examples of Goliath sized problems can be defeated with God's help. What does winning look like, and what does the Scripture have to say about our Goliath problems today? Not so different than those of the Old Testament times! Learn how to defeat them and win!

biblegodjesuschristiansconservativeshelpdavidfightpraygoliathpaxtoninnocentstubberville

