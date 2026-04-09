From Industrial Power to Consumer Economy, an interview with Chris Helali

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Once built on production and innovation, the system shifted—factories moved, wages stalled, and consumption took over. What followed? Cheaper goods, deeper debt, and a culture of dependency. The transformation didn’t happen overnight, but its impact is undeniable. Understanding this shift is key to understanding today’s economic reality.
#EconomicShift #ConsumerCulture #HistoryMatters #GlobalEconomy #IndustryToConsumption #FinancialAwareness
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