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WE CHOOSE FREEDOM OVER FEAR -FRONTLINE WORKERS
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220 views • October 13, 2021
Frontline Workers Speak Out! stands (https://t.me/frontlineworkersspeakout) with All Australian Aviation staff experiencing medical apartheid.
C19 vaccinations are NOT safe for anyone let alone aviation workers who are more prone to blood clotting while in their place of employment.
Please connect and support each other with the below directories🕊
https://www.australianssayno.com/
https://t.me/unitenowaustralia
T.me/freejobsaustralia
C19 vaccinations are NOT safe for anyone let alone aviation workers who are more prone to blood clotting while in their place of employment.
Please connect and support each other with the below directories🕊
https://www.australianssayno.com/
https://t.me/unitenowaustralia
T.me/freejobsaustralia
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