Jesus Provides Eternal Homes For The Righteous.
Proverbs 12:7 (NIV).
7) The wicked are overthrown and are no more,
but the house of the righteous stands firm.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wicked will be gone forever.
The Righteous will live forever, with Jesus.
My Father’s house has many rooms;
if that were not so, would I have told you
that I am going there to prepare a place for you?
John 14:2 (NIV).
