4.24.23 "The Tipping Point" BEGINS at 27 Minute Mark...on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, with Ava Chen, Laura Sharr, and Dr. D

Shooting from the hip when Internet went down. Special Guest Ava Chen.

Books to read/study

#1. The Dream Giver by Bruce Wilkinson

(read in one sitting)

2. Power vs. Force by Dr. David Hawkins, M.D., PhD.

Read slowly, don't quit, even if it isn't sinking in. It will find its way into your consciousness. Re-read before #3.

#3. Truth vs. Falsehood by Dr. David Hawkins, M.D., PhD.

Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told: Documentary

https://rumble.com/vxd3lv-adolf-hitler-the-greatest-story-never-told-full-documentary.html

Visit website for Laura Scharr and her teams work at scsafeelections.org for some action items

They are in an important battle. If you can’t join in you can contribute at the givesendgo link which is

givesendgo.com/SCFOIA

Follow Dr Daugherity’s work…

tinyurl.com/How-To-Steal-An-Election

tinyurl.com/Why-Voting-Machines-Must-Go

https://t.me/gyu9e7hguh7shheruuiu2374hioofh8h/17

Telegram: Dr_D_Presents

Website:https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

