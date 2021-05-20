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Employees Being Forced To Take Covid Vaccine Sound Off On How To Fight Against The Medical Tyranny
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160 views • May 20, 2021
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to take calls from people who are being forced to take experimental injections or lose their jobs, and what they are doing to fight back.
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