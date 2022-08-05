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Sir Rena A Man IRREFUTABLE PROOF [Original Video]
Luke2136
Luke2136
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821 views • August 05, 2022

[keeping it out there] Video date about 2014-2015; original producer unknown - credit goes to them.

Can't Fake The IndentPsalms 73:20 'As a dream when one awaketh; so, O Lord, when thou awakest, thou shalt despise their image' [*Baphomet]

***

see: Serena Williams A Man Irrefutable; And Simone Biles...'Transgender'?" -- [2016 Olympics]

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2016/08/serena-williams-is-man-irrefutable.html

"[2016] The video producer points to the man who is said to be their father as the mastermind behind a scheme to take his two adoptive sons and turn them into female tennis champions for financial gain. This is really not plausible. There would have to be some much bigger players involved to pull off something like this ...Now placing a number of chosen 'subjects' into settings to grow them up and then selecting the top prospects for the global-agenda purpose - that is far more believable actually.

Pure surmising here, but what if a pool of very young toddlers were 'altered', and then from that group the most promising were later selected for the 'purpose'. So young that perhaps the child would never have known the difference. If from before the time that a child had any awareness he was 'transgendered', and then raised as a female, the child would then never know any difference.

Changing the world's 'perception' of the difference between women and men is the globalist-agenda now underway. Creating super-'woman' athletes would go a long way in "changing the game"... Speaking of super-'woman' athletes to "change the game", there is a young athlete that has been dominating women's gymnastics for the past few years by the name of Simone Biles..." [full post @ above link]

Keywords
serena williamstransgendergenderpsyopandrogynymtftennis
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