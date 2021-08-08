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The 3 Paths of Spiritual Growth - Surrender, Service, Warrior - Tom Campbell
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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10 views • August 08, 2021
Grateful thanks to Tom Campbell for this video.

Tom Campbell here -- If you find something of significant value in our videos, please consider supporting their production through our Patreon account -- or through a one-time donation…...the links are in the description below...thank you! Enjoy the Video. **

https://www.Patreon.com/mybigtoe Tom's Patreon **
https://bit.ly/39lwhen One time donation link thru PayPal (no PayPal account required)

https://my-big-TOE.com Tom's website
https://mbtevents.com Tom’s events, online events, programs, and binaural beats.
New! An Advanced Explorers program online!

https://twitter.com/TomCampbell_MBT Twitter
https://www.instagram.com/tomcampbellmbt Instagram

https://CUSAC.org 501 c 3 Center for the Unification of Science and Consciousness

Which path is right for you?

Tom Campbell has often been asked the question, "How do I begin this journey of spiritual growth"?

In his books My Big TOE, Tom gives some advice on how the different paths of spiritual growth work with their upsides and downsides. In this interview he goes into a little more detail on what the paths involve.

Growing up spiritually is a serious business, but Tom cautions to let joy and humor be along for the ride!

Bon Voyage!

Tom will be in Stuttgart, Germany March 17, 2019
See below for details:
https://www.tom-campbell.de/en/worksh...

** Tom Campbell here...I and MBT Events hope you liked this video -- we now have well over a thousand hours of free video on this user-friendly ad-free YouTube channel. Though these videos are free to our viewers, they represent many thousands of hours in production and editing, and many thousands of dollars invested in video and audio equipment along with the required computers, and software to store and process the raw video into finished products. So far, all of this content has been funded directly out of our own pockets. Be assured, we will always continue to do what we can -- it is our life, our purpose -- a labor of love that we will continue to pursue as best we can. However, those pockets are not as deep as they used to be, thus, we are now seeking to augment our resources with support from our viewers.
If you find something of significant value in our videos, please consider supporting their production through our newly created Patreon account -- or through a one-time donation…...the links are in the description above...thank you!
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