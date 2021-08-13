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Is Delta a COVID Variant, or 5G radiation poisoning??
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354 views • August 13, 2021
Only 45 seconds - repeated. Worth Thinking about since:
Could Delta variant Symptoms, appear similar to radiation poisoning symptoms - since:
4G Bandwidths range from 600 to 4.700 MHs.
Your Microwave Oven frequency is ~ 2,450 MHz = 2.45 GHz.
Verizon’s millimeter wavelength (mmWave)-based 5G, operates at frequencies of about 28 GHz and 39GHz. = 39,000 MHz.!!! = 16 TIMES more!!
This is considerably higher than 4G networks, (which use about 700 MHz-2500 MHz frequency) to transfer information.
So, if your Microwave cooks meat at 2,450 MHz in an insulated OVEN, what could ~39,000 MHz cook in your bare hand, pocket, or ear??
To help with the features that 5G Ultra Wide-band promises, including potentially supporting 1 million devices per square kilometer, the FCC has opened up vast amounts of bandwidth the mm Wave spectrum for 5G.
Comment: = Vast Amounts of harmful radiation in your living space... not yet proven to have any health Benefits to date... and hardly Neutral...
Could Delta variant Symptoms, appear similar to radiation poisoning symptoms - since:
4G Bandwidths range from 600 to 4.700 MHs.
Your Microwave Oven frequency is ~ 2,450 MHz = 2.45 GHz.
Verizon’s millimeter wavelength (mmWave)-based 5G, operates at frequencies of about 28 GHz and 39GHz. = 39,000 MHz.!!! = 16 TIMES more!!
This is considerably higher than 4G networks, (which use about 700 MHz-2500 MHz frequency) to transfer information.
So, if your Microwave cooks meat at 2,450 MHz in an insulated OVEN, what could ~39,000 MHz cook in your bare hand, pocket, or ear??
To help with the features that 5G Ultra Wide-band promises, including potentially supporting 1 million devices per square kilometer, the FCC has opened up vast amounts of bandwidth the mm Wave spectrum for 5G.
Comment: = Vast Amounts of harmful radiation in your living space... not yet proven to have any health Benefits to date... and hardly Neutral...
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