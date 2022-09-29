CTS’s News of Pompeo’s Visit to Taiwan Includes Interviews of NFSC Fellow Fighter Mr. Shi

https://gnews.org/post/p1qq769b1
09/28/2022 CTS’s news of Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan includes interviews of Mr. Shi, a fellow fighter of the New Federal State of China. Mr. Shi met with Pompeo in Taiwan as a representative of local business owners and displayed the sign of Take Down The CCP
