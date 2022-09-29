CTS’s News of Pompeo’s Visit to Taiwan Includes Interviews of NFSC Fellow Fighter Mr. Shi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1qq769b1
09/28/2022 CTS’s news of Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan includes interviews of Mr. Shi, a fellow fighter of the New Federal State of China. Mr. Shi met with Pompeo in Taiwan as a representative of local business owners and displayed the sign of Take Down The CCP