US will be held accountable for every drop of oil they stole from us, Syria's FM tells RT

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RT
September 26, 2022
In an exclusive interview with RT, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that the US forces are stealing more than half of Syria's oil production, causing huge economic losses to the country and prompting Damascus to raise the issue with the UN Secretary General.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1llj9f-us-will-be-held-accountable-for-every-drop-of-oil-they-stole-from-us-syrias.html