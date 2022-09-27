Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US will be held accountable for every drop of oil they stole from us, Syria's FM tells RT
54 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

RT


September 26, 2022


In an exclusive interview with RT, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that the US forces are stealing more than half of Syria's oil production, causing huge economic losses to the country and prompting Damascus to raise the issue with the UN Secretary General.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1llj9f-us-will-be-held-accountable-for-every-drop-of-oil-they-stole-from-us-syrias.html


Keywords
current eventsusunoilunited nationsunited statessyriathiefrtstealingstoledamascusfmplunderforeign ministersecretary generalfaisal mekdadeconomic losses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket