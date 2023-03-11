'Hungary’s PM Orban_ NATO Troops to Enter Ukraine Soon to Fight Russians. WWIII?

If justice prevailed and happened over night. 90% of the politicians in this country and the world, would be jailed or executed. But start a world war and their crimes would be forgotten history. Now you can understand why there is such a push to start WWIII and no one is even considering to commence with common sense peace negotiations. Our politicians are starving America with inflation and sending billions to a perverted Ukrainian President! Where money laundering contiues full steam ahead!
