Backstage film "inglorious morons" ("Penza") Backstage 2

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6SGxJuSlNE
Backstage from the set of the film "inglorious morons".
The working name "Penza". The author’s backstage of the film
Director Yakimchuk Alexander and operator Garik Zhamgaryan made the film "Salamander Key" in 2011:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STrnAortLoE
The film stars Evgeny Talashmanov, Alexander Tyutryumov, Kirill Polukhin, Margarita Adayeva, Mikhail Efremov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbzhGrdYwqI
Backstage movie "inglorious morons" ("Penza") Backstage 1
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman