Tucker: #1 OP Threat - “comes from the Israeli govt & its many… defenders & informal employees in the United States - Tucker Carlson, podcast audio clip

💥 ‘Is radical Islam more dangerous than OnlyFans? It’s not even close’ — Carlson, December 26, 2025 (link to full interview below)

✡️ Speaking on The American Conservative podcast, Tucker Carlson called the “radical Islam = #1 threat” panic an “op,” saying it “comes from the Israeli government and its many… defenders and informal employees in the United States.”

💬 “Turning some huge percentage of American women into prostitutes? That’s not radical Islam doing that, actually,” he argued.

💬 “They’re being destroyed… by Adderall and video games and porn,” Carlson said, adding: “I see millions of Americans being destroyed, and none of it is at the hands of radical Islam.”

Cynthia... Here's the full audio interview from today, title, & description:

Tucker Carlson talks Islam, Israel and Identity Politics

Harrison Berger interviews Tucker Carlson about his recent speech at TPUSA's AmFest and the backlash to it from Conservative Inc. The conservative examines Islamophobia on the American right, Carlson's MLK-style rejection of identity politics emphasized in his recent shows and speeches, and his latest designation as "Antisemite of the Year" by a pro-Israel censorship organization.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4h21LDtmEciGchTS5SG08z





