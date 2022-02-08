Peter Stone - “The Sovereign Project: Become an Unstoppable Force for World Peace”

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Freedom International Livestream
On February 8, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Peter Stone
Topic: : “The Sovereign Project: Become an Unstoppable Force for World Peace”
Peter's bio for your use and/or use on the Podcast description:
Pete Stone, founder and CEO of the Sovereign Project, is an author and researcher, covering all aspects of the corrupt global system and the law in relation to our true rights. Through the Project, Pete’s ambition is to help people to empower themselves with the same knowledge and connect those who wish to be free to become an unstoppable force for world peace.
Website/Social media links:
www.thesovereignproject.live
Instagram: @thesovereignproject.live
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Sovereign-Project-103072248658366/
Odysee: @thesovereignproject
Interview Panel
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress www.quantumnurse.life
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/