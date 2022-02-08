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Peter Stone - “The Sovereign Project: Become an Unstoppable Force for World Peace”
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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23 views • February 08, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On February 8, 2022 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Peter Stone
Topic: : “The Sovereign Project: Become an Unstoppable Force for World Peace”

Peter's bio for your use and/or use on the Podcast description:
Pete Stone, founder and CEO of the Sovereign Project, is an author and researcher, covering all aspects of the corrupt global system and the law in relation to our true rights. Through the Project, Pete’s ambition is to help people to empower themselves with the same knowledge and connect those who wish to be free to become an unstoppable force for world peace.


Website/Social media links:
www.thesovereignproject.live
Instagram: @thesovereignproject.live
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Sovereign-Project-103072248658366/
Odysee: @thesovereignproject


Interview Panel



Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthentertainmentfaithcommon lawmediajusticenatural lawequity law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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