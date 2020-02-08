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The Chain of Obedience...
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22 views • February 08, 2020
If the people actually thought for themselves we would nothing to fear from corrupt government because no one would listen to them...
The death squads and concentration camps of history were never staffed by rebels and dissidents. They were run by those who followed the rules.
The death squads and concentration camps of history were never staffed by rebels and dissidents. They were run by those who followed the rules.
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