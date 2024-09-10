BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9/9/24 TRUMP Vs. BRICS/mBridge, Haitian/TDA/Paid2Invade #TheUNIT
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1249 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 7 months ago

9/9/24 As NATO continues conducting the largest Airborne Paratrooper training exercise since WW2 (Moldova), BRICS plans to add 59 more countries in Operation Sandman to oust the US dollar as the world trade currency with Operation Embridge and the implementation of The UNIT. Meanwhile, Kamala's beloved Haitian paid-to-invaders are terrorizing Springfield, OH and other RED small cities & towns, all on US TP$. With 56 days to the election, ACTION! Join Trumpforce 47 and join the Fight Fight Fight! You ARE (still) Free!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


TAKE ACTION: SAVE ACT W/CR to fund the Gov't after 9/30- Congress in session today!

Even MTG supports this plan of ACTION!

House: 202-225-3121

Mike Johnson: 202-225-2777

Senate: 202-224-3121

https://billblasterapp.org/


TAKE ACTION IN YOUR STATE:

https://trumpforce47.com/


OMG exposes G00GLE fixed for KH:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/breaking-omg-google-growth-strategist-exposes-googles-search/


RFK JR: "VOTE TRUMP ALL 50 STATES!"

8/26/24 amazing Interview with Tucker Carlson (second half of video):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQICD8kbRLs


Millions (not thousands) march for Free Speech with Bolsanaro in Brazil 9/7:

https://www.cnn.com/brazil-x-ban-bolsonaro-rally-intl-latam/index.html


TRUMP: Zuckerberg told me he won't vote Democrat:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/trump-says-mark-zuckerberg-called-him-said-theres/


Andy Schectman on BRICS/MBridge:

https://investingnews.com/andy-schectman-gold-silver-forecast/


Schectman outlines w/Adams BRICS/Turkey/mBridge/Unit:

https://www.brighteon.com/4e25ee89-5c68-4bff-a423-2a1a4002e4fc


INDIA trading w/Russia outside of Swift:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-09-09-india-trading-russia-outside-swift-western-sanctions.html


Gregory Mannarino: 9 days to mass inflation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFnl6hh1phg&t=7s


"It's OK" Amazing video detailing the abortion/vax industries use of fetal cell lines:

https://www.choice42.com/#home-nav


Mike Adams/Natural News - excellent video elaborating on the Phrma/Abortion/VAX Evil:

https://www.brighteon.com/01ca63f5-00d5-43ef-a59f-39319febd0b4


KH Responsible, w/no oath Majorkas, for Haitian paid2invade town next to Wright Patterson AFB:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/watch-kamala-harris-brags-about-allowing-tens-thousands/


Mike Benz: Springfield OH/Haitians/Cartels & Wright Patterson AFB Intelligence Hub:

https://americasvoice.news/video/Tp4AfD2FXxHhmhN/?related=playlist


When you think you are surrounded by evil, God is surrounding you! Chronicles/Jehoshaphat:

https://www.esv.org/2+Chronicles+20/


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

