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Planet Lockdown .... the deep states plan.
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379 views • December 31, 2020
Former Bush Insider Catherine Austin Fitts Exposes & Maps Out The Deep State Plan. This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
It was conducted as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
If you watch one video this year, let it be this one.
Catherine Austin Fitts does an excellent job at explaining the plan behind the “pandemic” (or plannedemic, scamdemic, condemic) this year.
She even illustrates an example of the businesses targeted during the riots… "wow"
It was conducted as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
If you watch one video this year, let it be this one.
Catherine Austin Fitts does an excellent job at explaining the plan behind the “pandemic” (or plannedemic, scamdemic, condemic) this year.
She even illustrates an example of the businesses targeted during the riots… "wow"
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