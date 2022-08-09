TLAV State of Emergency for Monkeypox

The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ykp0uFOJbIS/

https://rumble.com/v1f7zh1-state-of-emergency-for-monkeypox.html





State of Emergency for Monkeypox?





This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 08/02/22





Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ivermectin-suppression-california-declares-monkeypox-emergency-manufactured-energy-crisis/