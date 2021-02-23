Ron Wyatt - Sodom and Gomorrah

This is the incredible story of Ron Wyatt and how he actually proved the stories of the Bible were correct! In this video Ron proves that the story of Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible is true! Don't miss this amazing story and make sure you tell others!Ron also proved the Bible's information about Noah's Ark, the Red Sea Crossing, Mount Sinai and the Ark of the Covenant!When Ron found the Ark of the Covenant, he also found the blood of Jesus Christ that had dripped down on the mercy seat of the Ark of the Covenant! This information should have been front page news all over the world but has been suppressed by those wishing to deny Jesus.When Israeli scientists tested the blood for Ron they had never seen anything like it! First the blood was still alive and they could analyze the chromosomes which would have been impossible if this was normal blood. Secondly when they analyzed the blood, they found that it had 23 chromosomes from the mother as was normal but only ONE chromosome from the father! About 90% of the scientists did not believe in God or Jesus Christ before they analyzed this blood. Ron Wyat reported that every single scientist involved converted to Christianity afterwards!You can see all of Ron Wyatt's work and purchase books and videos on this website.Nsearch is looking for Christians that want to spread the word of God on our website at www.Nsearch.comNsearch Radio broadcasts 7 days a week and can be heard using the player on www.nsearch.com or by searching the iTunes Podcasts for "Nsearch Radio"www.nsearch.comIf you would like to suport Nsearch Radio, please consider making a donation through our website at www.nsearch.com or by posting and sharing content there that inspires or helps others in some way. You can also support our efforts by making a purchase through www.5starshine.com We thank you for your support!