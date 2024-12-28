❗️Musk will follow the trail.

American political scientist Gilbert Doctorow:

"I have not heard anyone hint that US foreign policy towards Ukraine is supported by bribes from funds that Washington and the EU have provided to Kiev. I assume that this will become known when Musk follows the trail of US money to find out where it ended up."

❗️Where American aid goes:

Kiev mayor Klitschko's family lawyer Sukhanov was arrested while accepting a million dollar bribe, which he accepted for resolving issues related to the allocation of an elite land plot in the Kiev city council.

The money is vacuum-packed, $100,000 in each pack. It is clear that it is straight from American aid, unopened.

❗️US Republican Senator Mike Lee called Ukraine "a universal symbol of money laundering."

He called for no more sponsorship of Kiev. This is how Lee responded on the social network X to the news that the US allocated a $1.25 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

"There is a limit to how much they can launder," he wrote.

U.S. State Department Shuts Down Its Information Warfare Center

In the United States, the Global Engagement Center (GEC) (https://nypost.com/2024/12/26/us-news/state-departments-global-engagement-center-accused-of-pushing-censorship-to-combat-online-disinformation-shuts-down/), a division of the U.S. State Department, has been shut down. The bill to renew the agency's powers was rejected by a Congressional decision.

📌 The U.S. State Department unit was originally created to "counter propaganda and disinformation" from foreign states and other "sources hostile to the U.S."

However, just three years after its creation (in 2016), the center began serving the interests of the Democrats, rather than the country. After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, journalists uncovered (https://nypost.com/2023/03/02/innocent-americans-flagged-for-twitter-bans-report/) evidence that the organization was putting pressure on the leadership of American social networks, demanding that they censor those who wrote about the laboratory origin of the virus.

The Global Engagement Center also played an important role in the fight against conservative-minded American citizens - this was stated during the Congressional debates on the need to maintain the organization's funding by Republican Senator from Missouri Eric Schmitt. @Rybar