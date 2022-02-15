© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Li-Meng Yan Is CCP Operative-China Releasing Hemorrhagic Fever Mutagen at Olympics, Eric Adams Fires 1430 NYC Non-Vaxxer Employees, Durham Grand Jury Smokescreen,
Follow
1
Share
Report
1036 views • February 15, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Fires 1,430 City Employees for Refusing the COVID Vaccine
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-fires-1430-city-employees-refusing-covid-vaccine/
--
“He’s Going to Deliver. He’s Unraveling BIGGEST Political Scandal in US History” – KASH PATEL DROPS BOMBS – Durham Grand Jury Interviewed 24 People So Far (VIDEO)
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/going-deliver-unraveling-biggest-political-scandal-us-history-kash-patel-drops-bombs-durham-grand-jury-interviewed-24-people-far-video/
--
Situation Update, Feb 14, 2022 - SOURCE: China releasing bioweapon during Olympic games; natural molecules may BLOCK the deadly protein
Submitted by Jenny
February 14, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/afa7fb73-a9fe-4b77-9434-13b9242c477d
Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@9:30: "... Up the Crazy Scale...". There is MUCH more going on here that most people realize. Dr. Yan is not issuing warnings about a new virus. Dr. Yan is describing the "mutagen" being released in China and upon the global population that is the second half of the sophisticated "BINARY" bioweapon.
Terral’s Mutagen Release Timeline: https://www.brighteon.com/af6733b2-21a1-4126-b90b-31a8c3483037
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Fires 1,430 City Employees for Refusing the COVID Vaccine
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-fires-1430-city-employees-refusing-covid-vaccine/
--
“He’s Going to Deliver. He’s Unraveling BIGGEST Political Scandal in US History” – KASH PATEL DROPS BOMBS – Durham Grand Jury Interviewed 24 People So Far (VIDEO)
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/going-deliver-unraveling-biggest-political-scandal-us-history-kash-patel-drops-bombs-durham-grand-jury-interviewed-24-people-far-video/
--
Situation Update, Feb 14, 2022 - SOURCE: China releasing bioweapon during Olympic games; natural molecules may BLOCK the deadly protein
Submitted by Jenny
February 14, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/afa7fb73-a9fe-4b77-9434-13b9242c477d
Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@9:30: "... Up the Crazy Scale...". There is MUCH more going on here that most people realize. Dr. Yan is not issuing warnings about a new virus. Dr. Yan is describing the "mutagen" being released in China and upon the global population that is the second half of the sophisticated "BINARY" bioweapon.
Terral’s Mutagen Release Timeline: https://www.brighteon.com/af6733b2-21a1-4126-b90b-31a8c3483037
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.