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Marjorie Taylor Green Being Verbally Attacked by Cori Bush of BLM
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191 views • January 29, 2021
This is an example of how Marjorie Taylor Green is being treated by her own colleagues in Congress. Cori Bush is trying to start a smear campaign based on fear and political motivation. Mrs. Green is taking a stand to protect shared values of a large portion of the United States population and can use your support. Shame on Cori Bush and her BLM tactics.
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