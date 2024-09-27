Sky On Fire... Literally! (See Description) 9/26/2024 -- MICHIGAN





It doesn't matter who says what when this is at least the fifth year in a row that I have recorded certain events taking place overhead and the evidences are there for all to "SEE"!

The link provided below will take you to the final video on a playlist of recordings from September of 2022. This is a screenshot slideshow taken from that set of recordings from one single day in said month. In one image I show and explain a "glow up" of charged particles from the event that had previously taken place. This fiery orange sky is the aftereffects from said event as this is also commonly characteristic to appear in the aft. You might want to rethink a few things. Remember, these are only my opinions based on my recorded observations as well as past research into ancient times. Maybe you just might listen now that I've shut my mouth. Again, just my opinions!😁





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





