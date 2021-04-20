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The Democrats Want Civil War
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80 views • April 20, 2021
The divide and conquer strategy to undermine and take down America has become such an ordinary talking point for the Democratic party. It has become synonymous with the Party itself. As Mad Maxine Waters designates herself a General on the frontlines of the riotous protests guided by propaganda and politics. Fomenting a Civil War out of thin air in a mad bid for power.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607d9eec0718ec309d4a3b07
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607d9eec0718ec309d4a3b07
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