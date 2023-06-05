Amazing Lights Emanate from Eucharist During LIVE Televised Adoration in Chile! 31st of May, 2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





June 3, 2023





Shared exclusively with Mother and Refuge from a patron in Mexico. The amazing light and orb shone for over 7 minutes and occured directly after the conclusion of the family rosary. The witness believes it was a sign from heaven of the favour of Our Lord and Lady regarding May devotions. The amazing light took place on the 31st of May 2023 on the Youtube channel of Live adoration @esperanza7829 This channel is live 24/7 directly from an adoration chapel in Chile.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXXWezgvNLU