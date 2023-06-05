Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Amazing Lights Emanate from Eucharist During LIVE Televised Adoration in Chile! 31st of May, 2023
92 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


June 3, 2023


Shared exclusively with Mother and Refuge from a patron in Mexico. The amazing light and orb shone for over 7 minutes and occured directly after the conclusion of the family rosary. The witness believes it was a sign from heaven of the favour of Our Lord and Lady regarding May devotions. The amazing light took place on the 31st of May 2023 on the Youtube channel of Live adoration @esperanza7829 This channel is live 24/7 directly from an adoration chapel in Chile.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXXWezgvNLU

Keywords
livesupernaturalrosarychileorbadorationtelevisedeucharistmother and refugeamazing lights

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket