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SUPER LAWYER TAKES ON DOD VAX MANDATES, EXPLORES PATENTS ON HUMANS
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663 views • May 04, 2022
The Biden administration's vaccine mandates purporting to force U.S. military members to take the experimental Covid injections are unconstitutional and, because of the potential for genetic changes, may have implications involving patents and intellectual property, super lawyer Todd Callender tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. To protect the U.S. military, the rights of troops, and the U.S. Constitution, Callender has joined forces with other attorneys such as Tom Renz to sue the Department of Defense. The case is beyond fascinating, and you won't want to miss this powerful interview.
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