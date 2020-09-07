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"HEY STEF! DEFICITS ARE GREAT FOR THE ECONOMY!"
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13 views • September 07, 2020
Modern Monetary Theory SHOWDOWN!
Two economic experts take on arch-Austrian Stefan Molyneux and attempt to convince him that Federal Government deficits are FABULOUS for the economy!
Audio: https://freedomain.locals.com/post/132409/hey-stef-deficits-are-good-for-the-economy
Dylan Moore and Nima Mahjour are long time listeners and Modern Money Theory (MMT) proponents. You can find their content at www.economicsjunkie.com.
MMT is an economic theory which suggests that our grandchildren will NOT have anything to pay back from Federal spending, that central banks do not control money supplies, and that a certain level of deficit is necessary for economic growth, among other things.
For further information, please visit:
https://economicsjunkie.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/CrazyVysty
https://tomwoods.com/ep-1116-debate-bob-murphy-and-dylan-moore-on-modern-monetary-theory-mmt/
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Two economic experts take on arch-Austrian Stefan Molyneux and attempt to convince him that Federal Government deficits are FABULOUS for the economy!
Audio: https://freedomain.locals.com/post/132409/hey-stef-deficits-are-good-for-the-economy
Dylan Moore and Nima Mahjour are long time listeners and Modern Money Theory (MMT) proponents. You can find their content at www.economicsjunkie.com.
MMT is an economic theory which suggests that our grandchildren will NOT have anything to pay back from Federal spending, that central banks do not control money supplies, and that a certain level of deficit is necessary for economic growth, among other things.
For further information, please visit:
https://economicsjunkie.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/CrazyVysty
https://tomwoods.com/ep-1116-debate-bob-murphy-and-dylan-moore-on-modern-monetary-theory-mmt/
▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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🔴 Minds: minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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🔴 Steemit: steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
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🔴 Instagram: instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
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